Governors of Amapá, Tocantins and Pará took office in the morning

In the North Region, the day began with the inauguration at dawn of the governor of Amapá, Clécio Luiz, from Solidariedade.

Professor of geography, Clécio was already councilor and mayor of Macapá. In his inauguration speech, he highlighted points of the government program and the importance of the support of the people of Amapa.

Around 8 am, it was the turn of Vanderlei Barbosa (Republicans) to take over the government of Tocantins. He was a councilor and deputy. In a speech, Vanderlei highlighted some of the main points of his previous government and added that he will create a superintendency for health care for people with disabilities.

At 9 am, Helder Barbalho, from the MDB of Pará, took office at the Lauro Sodré Palace. He has a degree in administration and has been a councilor, deputy and mayor. At the event, Barbalho highlighted the state’s fiscal situation in his first term and the work done to reverse the scenario.

Afternoon

At 3:30 pm, in Rondônia, the also re-elected governor Marcos Rocha, from União Brazil, takes office. The ceremony will take place at Teatro Palácio das Artes in Porto Velho. The other governors will be sworn in at 5 pm.

In Acre, re-elected governor Gladson Camelli, from the PT, will take over. Camelli is an engineer and has held the positions of federal deputy and senator. In Amazonas, another re-election. The state government will once again be occupied by Wilson Lima, from União Brazil. He was born in the city of Santarém (PA) and is a journalist.

In Roraima, Antônio Garcia de Almeida, better known as Antônio Denaron of the PT, takes over. He’s a businessman. The inauguration ceremony will be held in plenary by Deputy Noêmia Bastos Amazonas.