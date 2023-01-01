“First I will take care of people”, says new governor of São Paulo

The governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said today (1st), in a press conference after taking office, that the first measure of his government will be to take care of people. He also highlighted the fight against the lack of teachers in the state and queues for care in the health area.

“I would say that, first and foremost, we are going to take care of people. The entire effort of the secretariat is now focused on solving problems, especially those problems that call our attention, such as the issue of people who are homeless today”, said the governor in an interview at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

“We still have a situation to solve, of a shortage of professors, and reduction of queues for elective surgeries and exams”, he added.

Tarcísio also stated that an agenda will be drawn up in the first meetings of the secretariat, with emphasis on the Rodoanel auction, which, according to him, should take place by March, and the auction for the intercity train, which could be launched in the first half of the year.

The new governor also highlighted the privatization agenda. “We will immediately start privatization studies, starting with Emae [Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia] and Sabesp [Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo].”

Tarcísio, who had the support of then-President Jair Bolsonaro in his election campaign, said he hoped for a harmonious relationship with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “I expect a harmonious relationship with the federal government. The union of the state of São Paulo with Brazil is inseparable, because there is no possibility, the hypothesis, of Brazil doing well with São Paulo doing poorly.”

“São Paulo represents a third of the wealth produced in Brazil, it is essential that São Paulo does well so that Brazil can also do well. For this reason, I believe in a very professional, very republican relationship, in which we are able to perceive common goals and can pursue them together”, he added.

Tarcísio was sworn in this morning at the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp). Then, he went to Palácio dos Bandeirantes, where he swore in the new state secretaries and received greetings from authorities.