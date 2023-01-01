Lula and Alckmin are received by presidents of the Chamber and Senate

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin have just been received by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira. After going up the National Congress ramp and receiving military honors, Lula and Alckmin entered the Black Room, where Pacheco and Lira had been waiting for them since 2:30 pm.

The presidential car arrived at the Congress at 2:40 pm, applauded by supporters as soon as it entered the Alameda dos Estados. At 2:45 pm, Lula, Alckmin and a delegation that included ex-president Dilma Rousseff passed through the Black Room and continued through the Green Room.

From the Green Room, Lula and Alckmin went to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies at 2:47 pm, where they will be sworn in as president and vice president. Lasting up to an hour, the ceremony marks the formal inauguration and is chaired by the President of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco.