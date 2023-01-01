Croatia celebrates entry into the Eurozone and the Schengen Area

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen, celebrated today (1st) Croatia’s entry into the Euro Zone with the country’s Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, in Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

They had a coffee in the central Ban Jelacic square, which the host paid in euros, according to EFE.

Von der Leyen and Plenkovic were accompanied by Croatia’s Finance Minister, Marko Primorac, by the Governor of the National Bank, Boris Vujcic, by the European Commissioner for Democracy, Dubravka Suica, and other Croatian representatives.

The EC president had already celebrated Croatia’s entry into the Schengen Area, with free circulation, when crossing the country’s border with Slovenia,

“Today is a day of joy and pride,” not just for the Croatian people, but “for all citizens of Europe,” said von der Leyen as he congratulated the country’s dual accession.

Plenkovic turned to the social platform Twitter to talk about “a historic day for Croatia”.

“We are the first country to join Schengen and the Euro Zone on the same day. Cars now cross the border without formalities or controls, and with the adoption of the Euro our citizens and economy are well protected against the crisis,” he wrote. .

Croatia has been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since 2009 and the European Union since 2013.

The country becomes the twentieth in the European Union to share the single currency and to integrate the Schengen Area of ​​free movement.

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, also celebrated the accessions.

In a New Year’s message, the ECB leader highlighted that Croatia “has shown incredible commitment in every step to join the euro family” and added that having the country is “true joy”.

Croatia thus abandoned its national currency, the kuna, and the conversion rate was fixed at 7.5345 kuna per euro.

According to the ECB, by the end of 2023, all goods and services must be indicated in kuna and euros. For two weeks after the introduction of the euro, both kuna and euros (coins and notes) have to be accepted as a means of payment.

In 2022, the single currency celebrated 20 years of physical circulation. Since 1999 the euro has been circulating as a currency in the financial markets, but it was not until January 1, 2002 that it reached consumers’ pockets.

Membership of the euro means that the EU member state has to meet economic and financial commitments, low inflation cases and sound public finances.

Croatia has 4 million inhabitants and an important tourist sector. In 2021, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita (per inhabitant) was 30% below the EU average (in 2021, Portugal was 26% below the EU average).

Despite the benefits that economists estimate in joining the euro, since the majority of foreign trade is with countries in the Euro Zone, the inhabitants fear that the adoption of the currency will further increase the price of products and services. In November, Croatia’s inflation rate was 13.5%.

Croatia was at war between 1991 and 1995, after the declaration of independence from Yugoslavia. The country applied for EU membership in 2003 and joined on July 1, 2013.

The Schengen Area allows 420 million people to travel freely between member countries of the European Union without going through border controls.

