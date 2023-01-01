Rio governor takes office and promises policies for women

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, re-elected in the first round with 58.67% of the valid votes, took office this morning (1st) in the plenary of the Tiradentes Palace, former seat of the state Legislative Assembly (Alerj), alongside the vice-governor Thiago Pampolha.

The two were welcomed on the palace steps by the president of Alerj, Deputy André Ceciliano, who led the ceremony, which started around 9:40 am. Cláudio Castro read the constitutional commitment at 9:58 am and then signed the solemn term of office, read by Ceciliano. Then Pampolha performed the same rite.

In his inauguration speech, which lasted about half an hour, Castro said that he will make the fight against violence against women and femicide an “absolute priority” for the government. Castro classified the crime of feminicide as “barbaric”, which affects “women and destroys families”.

“Our attention to this reality motivates the creation of the Secretariat for Women, which will work transversally with other ministries and state bodies. Women need and deserve to be cared for, protected, respected and guaranteed equal rights and opportunities in society.”

Castro mentioned actions already implemented in this area, such as the Rede Mulher application, which allows the electronic activation of the 190, service centers for the families of feminicide victims, the Maria da Penha Patrol, the Empowered program, the Casa Abrigo Lar da Mulher and the Lilac Bus. The Special Secretary for Women will be Heloísa Aguiar.

Castro took stock of his management, highlighting the difficulties faced in reviving the state’s economy, amid the covid-19 pandemic, and renegotiating the Fiscal Recovery Regime with the Union, started in 2017 and which suspended debts for three years. federal offices of Rio de Janeiro.

“Over the last two years, our accounts have been approved by the TCE [Tribunal de Contas do Estado] unanimously, which had not happened for seven years. Today, the state presents an increase forecast of almost 20% in gross revenue. The past was one of collapse, the present is one of transformation, but the future will be one of hope. In two years, there are more than 200,000 new companies, which projects Rio to third place in the country in opening new businesses in 2022”, he highlighted.

The governor also mentioned the Supera RJ, an income distribution card for needy families launched during the pandemic, with a monthly value of R$ 280, which was extended until December 31, 2023. Castro also promised to complete the work on the Museu da Imagem and the Sound in Copacabana and reactivate the Teleférico do Alemão.

At the beginning of the ceremony, André Ceciliano spoke about his work at Alerj in the midst of the economic crisis faced by the state since 2017, which, according to him, was overcome with the help of deputies, “without taking away the rights of public servants”. “A new cycle begins, in which it will be necessary to reduce dependence on oil and diversify sources of revenue”, said Ceciliano, who ran for the Senate, but was not elected.

The deputy said that he intends to work, in Brasília, creating bridges with the federal government to resume works stopped in the state, such as the Metropolitan Arch and the petrochemical complex, in addition to the reopening of 1,500 closed beds in federal hospitals.