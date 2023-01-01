Crowd takes over the Esplanade on a sunny Sunday in the capital

The high temperature and sunny day at the Esplanada dos Ministérios sparked an alert for teams from the Fire Department and the Health Department of the Federal District, this Sunday (1st) of the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

To ease the heat, fire trucks are throwing water jets at the crowd, which gathers along the lawn of the esplanade, to follow the inauguration ceremony and the more than 60 shows scheduled to take place until the early hours of Monday, as part of the Festival do Futuro program.

The Health Department set up three service points for cases that can be resolved on site. “We will have a showcase for the world and we will work so that the population and visitors have all the support”, said Secretary of Health Lucilene Florêncio.

According to her, the teams are prepared to deal with cases such as low blood pressure, dehydration and heatstroke. More complex cases will be referred to nearby hospitals. In all, 63 civil servants are scheduled to work during Lula’s inauguration.





Public

The places that give access to a privileged view of the ceremony, such as the side of the Planalto Palace ramp and next to the Congress water mirror, are already completely crowded since the end of the morning.

Families with children, young people, the elderly and adults wave flags and sing songs from the campaign of the president-elect in the second round on October 30th.

Close to Congress, movement begins to intensify with the arrival of press professionals and parliamentarians who will accompany the inauguration session. Security at the site was redoubled and everyone who accesses the interior of the building – with the exception of parliamentarians – goes through metal detectors.