Ibaneis is reappointed as Governor of the Federal District

The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, was reappointed today (1st) to his post in a ceremony at the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District. Accompanied by vice-governor Celina Leão, who was also sworn in at the ceremony, Ibaneis promised to comply with the Federal Constitution, faithfully and loyally carry out his mandate and work for social justice, progress and the integral development of the federal capital.

After signing the terms of office, the governor, in a speech, thanked his family, his wife, his three children, the district deputies and the representatives of the Judiciary Power present, citing that governing the Federal District has “something of charm and magic”. . “Brasília is the capital of all peoples, of hope, of unity, of all Brazilians. Governing the Federal District has an emotion that goes beyond”.

Ibaneis recalled that, four years ago, he was sworn in for what would be a mandate marked by the covid-19 pandemic and that he demanded commitment from government officials in order to unite society. He recalled that the virus continues to cause new infections and deaths and highlighted the important role of vaccination in combating the disease. The governor also cited the context of social inequality in the federal capital.

“We have to go further and further. Brazilia is still a very disparate, very difficult city. Here, we have a very rich region and, next door, right next to us, we have many difficulties that need to be overcome ”, he said, highlighting regions such as Pôr do Sol and Sol Nascente. “The challenges are enormous, but the desire to make the Federal District prosper, to see families out of poverty is very great’”.

The governor also commented on the national political scene, arguing that now is the time to unite for Brazil. For Ibaneis, the country must unite to face “real problems”, such as hunger, misery and social, racial and gender inequality. , he said, when charging a break-even point.

“We really need unity and we have to be an example. We are the capital of the country, ”she added. “Fighting so that dialogue always prevails, so that there is harmony between the powers, respect between parliament and the Executive”, she concluded.

Schedule

Earlier, Ibaneis attended a thanksgiving mass at the Dom Bosco Sanctuary, in the central region of the federal capital. The ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Brazilia, Dom Paulo Cezar. After the ceremony that brought him back to office in the Legislative Chamber, he swore in the government secretaries at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center and, later, took part in the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.