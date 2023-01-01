Moscow says Russian strikes successfully hit military targets

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today (1st) that the latest attacks made against Ukraine targeted the installations of the neighboring country’s military-industrial complex and drone warehouses.

“On December 31, the Russian Armed Forces attacked with long-range and precision weapons air targets of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, involved in the production of drones used for terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation,” the military said, quoted by the Agency. Eph.

According to Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the objective of the attack was achieved.

“The Kiev regime’s plans for terrorist attacks against Russia in the near future have failed,” the spokesman added.

The Ukrainian command reported that in the past 24 hours, “the enemy launched 31 missile strikes and 12 air strikes”, causing damage in eight regions of the country.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces added that the Russians had deployed 13 Shahed-136 drones, which were shot down by anti-aircraft defense.

The Russian military offensive in Ukraine was launched on February 24 and condemned by the international community, which has responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions against Russia.

According to the United Nations (UN), the invasion and consequent war have already caused the flight of more than 14 million people, more than half to other European countries. There are nearly 18 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian aid and 9.3 million in need of food and shelter support.

