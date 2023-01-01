Lula will have seven senators in the ministerial team

The ministerial team of the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office today, will have seven senators, two of them – Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), who will assume the portfolio of Mines and Energy and Simone Tebet (MDB-MS ), Planning, Development and Management – will end their mandates on February 1st. Among the names that act in the current legislature, only one, Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), who will lead the Agriculture and Livestock portfolio, still has four more years in his term.

In the list of senators chosen to compose the first echelon of Lula’s third presidential term, there are four names that were elected in the last election: Camilo Santana (PT-CE), who will be in charge of Education; Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), Justice and Public Security; Renan Filho (MDB-AL), Transport; and Wellington Dias (PT-PI), Social Development, Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger.

In practice, the newly elected begin to dispatch on the Esplanade on Monday (2). On the 1st of February – during the preparatory session of the Senate that will inaugurate the 27 parliamentarians elected in October – they will temporarily leave their functions in the Executive to formally assume their mandates in the Legislative.

After taking office as senators of the Republic, the five ministers with a mandate return to the ministries and leave the seats in the Senate with the alternates of each plate. According to the Federal Constitution, the deputy or senator invested in the position of minister does not lose his parliamentary mandate and may return to work in the National Congress.