Official Gazette publishes decrees with dismissals of ministers

O Official Diary of the Union (DOU), from January 1, 2023, publishes decrees with the exonerations of Ministers of State in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Among the exonerations are those of the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes; of Labor and Social Security, José Carlos Oliveira; from the Environment, Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite; of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida; from the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira; and the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

The decrees were signed in that (31) by the acting vice-president of the Presidency of the Republic, Antônio Hamilton Martins Mourão.

At On Thursday (30), then President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to the United States (USA), when he handed over to Vice President Hamilton Mourão the exercise of the Presidency of the Republic.

Already in the condition of ex-president from Bolsonaro is expected to remain in the US at least until the end of this month.