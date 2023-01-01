Explosion in Kabul leaves unknown number of dead and injured

The Taliban provisional government reported today (1st) that an explosion near the military zone of Kabul airport caused an undetermined number of deaths and injuries.

“This morning there was an explosion outside a guardhouse in the military zone of Kabul airport,” said Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Tekor.

He confirmed that the explosion caused several deaths and injuries, without giving an exact number.

“We will share more information after investigating the area,” Tekor told the EFE news agency.

The Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan since taking control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, have not confirmed whether the explosion was the result of an attack. The country has faced, in recent months, an increase in the number of attacks.

Islamic State (IS) Khorasan, the terrorist group’s Afghan offshoot, has emerged as the main threat to the country’s stability, although fundamentalists insist on denying that the armed organization poses a security challenge.

IS claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that killed three members of Taliban security forces, including a police commander, in northeastern Afghanistan.

On December 12, the same group attacked a hotel frequented by Chinese citizens in Kabul. The three perpetrators of the attack died and 18 people were injured.

In response to these attacks, the Taliban carried out operations in various parts of the country in an attempt to dismantle IS Khorasan.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.