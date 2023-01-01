TV Brazil airs a special program about the presidential inauguration

THE TV Brazil, vehicle of Brazil Communication Company (EBC), broadcasts this Sunday (1st) a special program that will follow live the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brasília, and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin.

The program will start at 1pm. The presenters Roberto Camargo, Renata Corsini and the political commentator and professor Ricardo Caldas, from the University of Brasília, will be at the studios of the public station in the federal capital. With analyses, comments and special articles, the team will conduct the transmission, which will have the participation of reporters at strategic points of the event.

Once the ceremony officially begins at around 2:20 pm, the TV Brazil starts to coordinate the pool of TV channels that will show all the details of the ceremony: the oath to the Constitution in the National Congress, the speeches of the new President of the Republic and the inauguration of the new Ministers of State in the Planalto Palace.

Solemnity

The presidential inauguration will follow the traditional protocol, which begins with the parade of the new president in an open car along the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Lula arrives at the National Congress, for the official inauguration in the plenary of the Chamber, around 2:30 pm.

Then, the president-elect goes to the Planalto Palace, where he receives the presidential sash, makes a speech in the Parliament and greets the heads of state and government present at the ceremony.

It is estimated that the protocols will end by 6:30 pm, so that the shows scheduled for the Esplanade can begin. At 7:30 pm, a reception is scheduled for foreign delegations at the Itamaraty Palace.

