More than 60 artists will perform for free at Lula’s inauguration

The inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, should become the stage for the most extensive artistic-cultural celebration ever held at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, in ceremonies of this type.

Until the morning of this Saturday (31st), 63 artists and celebrities from the artistic world had already confirmed their presence at the so-called Festival of the Future, this Sunday (1st). Among the announced names, there are musicians from different generations and musical styles: from samba by Martinho da Vila to funk from Fioti; from the romantic Odair José to suffering pop from Pernambuco Duda Beat and Gaby Amarantos’ tecnobrega.

In addition to renowned or rising artists, presentations by popular culture groups are scheduled, including maracatus, violeiros, fanfares, frevo and carnival blocks, among others. At the same time, at the National Museum of the Republic, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the exhibition Brazil of the Future: The Forms of Democracy will be inaugurated.

Museum of the Republic

Organized by historian Lilia Schwarcz; by the architect and former curator of the collections of the Planalto and Alvorada palaces, Rogério Carvalho, and by the Secretary of Culture of the Workers’ Party, Márcio Tavares, with the contribution of actor and comedian Paulo Vieira, the exhibition features 180 works that make up the collection of the Museum of the Republic itself and the collection of the Presidency of the Republic, in addition to others provided by gallerists and contemporary artists.

To streamline musical performances, a structure capable of holding two stages, side by side, was set up. Named after the singers Elza Soares and Gal Costa, who died in 2022, the stages will feature large screens through which the public will also be able to follow the transmission of the official inauguration. The organizers expect that at least 300,000 people will attend the Esplanada dos Ministérios tomorrow and that Lula and Alckmin will go up the ramp of the National Congress around 2:30 pm.

The exhibitions are expected to start at 10 am, with the so-called Cortejo do Futuro, “the opening of the wings of the inauguration”, and will last until the early hours of Monday (2), interspersed with official events scheduled for Sunday afternoon ( 1st), such as the probable presidential parade in an open car (to be confirmed), Lula and Alckmin’s trip to the National Congress, where the inaugurations will be made official and the address to the nation.

Schedule

The complete schedule and times can be found on the president-elect’s page. Safety tips and answers to questions about what will be allowed to take and do at the venue are available in the Participant’s Manual, which the organization of the inauguration made available on the internet. Entrance to the festival space is free.

consulted by Brazil Agencythe organizers did not inform the estimation of specific costs for carrying out the artistic-cultural program, but that all artists will perform “voluntarily”.

See the list of confirmed artists below:

Aila, Alessandra Leão, Aline Calixto, Almério, BaianaSystem, Chico César, Clovis, Daniel Ganjaman, Delacruz, Drika Barbosa, Doralyce, Duda Beat, Ellen Oléria, Fernanda Takai, Fernanda Abreu, Fioti, Flor Gil, Francisco El Hombre, Gaby Amarantos , Geraldo Azevedo, Gog, Itamar Assiere, Jaloo, Jards Macalé, Johnny Hooker, Juliano Maderada, Kaê Guajajara, Kleber Lucas, Lirinha, Luê, Luedji Luna, Lukinhas, Leonardo Gonçalves, Leoni, Mn Mc, Marcelo Jeneci, Margareth Menezes, Maria Rita, Marissol Mwab, Martinho da Vila, MC Marks, MC Rahell, Odair José, Otto, Pabllo Vittar, Paula Lima, Paulo Miklos, Paulo Vieira, Rael, Rappin Hood, Renegado, Rogéria Holtz, Romero Ferro, Salgadinho, Sarah Renata, Teresa Cristina, Thalma de Freitas, Titi Müller, Tulipa Ruiz, Urias, Valesca Popozuda, Zé Ibarra and Zélia Duncan.