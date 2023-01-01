In addition to concerts, Lula’s inauguration includes an exhibition and a gastronomic fair

In addition to shows and various cultural manifestations, the Festival of the Future, an event organized by the team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to take place in parallel with the official inaugural program, has today (1st) an exhibition and a gastronomic fair.

The National Museum of the Republic, located on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, opens today, at 10 am, the exhibition Future Brazil: Forms of Democracywith works by more than a hundred Brazilian visual artists from different generations, races, genres and regions of the country.

The set of works seeks to represent the challenges of democracy over time and the utopia of a project for the present and a dream for the future, says the exhibition presentation text.

The curatorship is signed jointly by the historian Lilia Schwarcz, by the architect Rogério Carvalho, former curator of the collections of the Planalto and Alvorada palaces, and by the PT Culture Secretary, Márcio Tavares, with the contribution of the actor Paulo Vieira.

“It is an exhibition to resume our relationship with the diversity of the Brazilian people and with the many forms of struggle for rights”, says another excerpt from the text about the exhibition.

The exhibition is part of a set of festivities that were organized by the PT, Lula’s party, and by the campaign team. The Festival of the Future, in turn, will feature 61 cultural attractions, including musicians and other artists.

food fair

The expectation of the authorities of the Federal District is that 300 thousand people circulate through the Esplanada during the events, based on the occupancy level of the hotel chain and the estimated flow of roads and airports.

To satisfy the hunger of this public, a gastronomic fair was set up, with an 8,000 m² tent in the center, with capacity for 6,000 people, surrounded by 40 stands food and 15 drinks, in addition to 10 food trucks.

According to the organization of the event, potable water will be distributed in mobile stations from Caesb, a sanitation company in the Federal District.

The Gastronomic Fair will open at 11 am and is scheduled to run until 3:30 am following the programming of shows planned for the two stages set up on the central lawn of the Esplanada.

The curation of the stands was carried out by chef Renata Carvalho and the selection brings typical dishes of Brazilian cuisine. “From Minas Gerais, passing through delicacies from the Northeast and the Amazon to the good southern barbecue, without forgetting vegan and vegetarian dishes, everything will be freshly prepared and following health regulations”, says the event’s presentation text.

Still according to the organization, food for the production of snacks and meals will be provided by the organic production of the Movimento Sem Terra (MST), cultivated by family farmers in the DF.

The area will also have a changing room and a resting area for families, as well as accessibility resources for people with disabilities (PwD), according to the organization. The Curumim Space will also be set up, in a covered area of ​​800 mtwo, which will have monitors and games for children. At that point, there will be specialized security.

It is worth remembering that glass bottles or cans will not be allowed in any of the events. The Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) must monitor public access.