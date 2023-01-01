Colombia announces ceasefire with ELN guerrillas

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced a bilateral ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and paramilitary groups, which will be in effect from today (1st) to 30th of June 2023.

The ceasefire will be “extendable depending on the progress made in the negotiations”, said Gustavo Petro, in a message released this Saturday night on social networks.

Five groups announced a ceasefire: the ELN, the Central General Staff of FARC dissidents, the Second Marquetalia, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and the paramilitaries of Sierra Nevada.

“We agreed a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN, the Second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff [dos dissidentes das Farc], the AGC and the Sierra Nevada paramilitaries from January 1 to June 30, 2023, extendable depending on the progress of negotiations. Total peace will be a reality,” Petro said in the message, shortly before the start of the New Year, on Twitter.

Since taking office on August 7, Gustavo Petro and the government have advocated a policy of “total peace”, having resumed negotiations with the ELN in Caracas.

“It is my wish, at the end of the year, that peace is possible. This is a bold act. The bilateral ceasefire obliges armed organizations and the State to respect it. There will be a national and international verification mechanism. May the peace be among us. Happy New Year,” added the Colombian president.

According to the Colombian Presidency, the bilateral ceasefire will be subject to national and international inspection by the Verification Mission of the United Nations (UN), the Mission to Support the Peace Process of the Organization of American States (MA, the of the Ombudsman and the Catholic Church.

So far, “a ceasefire with other organizations is not foreseen”, added the Presidency, but the government will review the results of ongoing processes and other unilateral ceasefires to make future decisions.

The announcement did not take long to receive positive reactions, including that of the head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, who stated: “the United Nations supports all efforts to reduce violence in the territories, protect conflict-affected communities and build peace in Colombia”.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.