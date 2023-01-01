BrazilBrazil

Free public transport for seniors is back in use in São Paulo

As of this Sunday (1st), the public between 60 and 65 years old will once again enjoy free public transport, managed by the state of São Paulo.

Users will be able to enjoy the benefit through an electronic ticket for personal use and non-transferable, which can be used on the subway, trains and intercity buses of the Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport of São Paulo (EMTU).

Law No. 17,611 was sanctioned by former state governor Rodrigo Garcia on December 16, 2022. It could have a budget impact of BRL 360 million, the state said. The studies were based on 2019 passenger demand. Actual costs will depend on passenger demand on the system.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

