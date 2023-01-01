Prize of more than R$ 541 million from Mega da Virada comes out for 5 bets

The Mega da Virada had five bets that hit the six tens. The winners will share the prize of BRL 541,969,966.29, the largest in Caixa’s history of lotteries, each receiving BRL 108,393,993.26.

The draw was held on Saturday night (31), in the city of São Paulo. The following dozens were drawn: 04 – 05 – 10 – 34 – 58 – 59.

The winning bets are from the cities of Arroio do Sal, in Rio Grande do Sul; Forestry, in Minas Gerais; two from the state of São Paulo: São José da Bela Vista and Santos; and one made over the internet. Among the winners, three bets were made through sweepstakes.

The quina registered 2,485 winners who will each receive R$ 45,438.78. The court had 183,921 winning bets. The winners will receive, individually, R$ 877.04.

According to Caixa, in Mega da Virada 2022, more than 435.21 million bets were made across the country, totaling more than R$ 1.95 billion in collection, 30% more than last year.

Caixa Loterias prizes expire in 90 days from the draw date. After this period, the prize that has not been withdrawn is transferred in full to the Higher Education Financing Fund (Fies), in accordance with Law 13,756/18.