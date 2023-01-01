BrazilBrazil

Lula and Alckmin take office today; understand the rite

Article 78 of the Federal Constitution determines that the elected president and vice president of the Republic take office in a ceremony at the National Congress. The solemn session destined to swear in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin should take place in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on January 1, 2023, from 3 pm. Before that, both participate in a procession that starts at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, close to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, and goes on to the National Congress.

Part of the inauguration ceremony should take place outside the National Congress. On the lawn, the batteries responsible for the traditional shooting salutes will be positioned. In front of the main building, before the ramp, the national flag will be hoisted and the president-elect will review the troops mobilized for the event. At the entrance to the ramp, Lula and Alckmin will be received by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and, from there, they will go inside the building through the main entrance.

Before proceeding to the plenary, the elected officials will still be greeted by authorities in one of the most emblematic halls of the National Congress, the Salão Negro. On the sides are located the noble halls of the Chamber and the Senate, where the authorities will be waiting for the elected president and vice president. To get to the plenary, Lula and Alckmin, already followed by authorities, will have to pass through the Salão Verde and the Salão Azul, where those sworn in will be received right after the formal session.

In case of rain, the entry of the president and vice president will take place through the White Room, known as the cloakroom. The full script of the ceremony can be accessed here.

One of the novelties of the inauguration ceremony in 2023 is the use of QR Code in invitations, ensuring that they are personal and non-transferable. Using cell phones available at the ceremony location, reading the code will open an application with information about the guest.

The inaugural session is presided over by the president of the National Congress, a position occupied by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. The Bureau must also be composed of the President of the Republic and vice-elect, the President of the Chamber, the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the First Secretary and other authorities. After making the constitutional commitment provided for in article 78, Lula will be declared sworn in by Pacheco.

Swearing in, president and vice-president sign the term of office. Then, only Lula and Pacheco spoke and the session ended. After taking office, at the Planalto Palace, at Praça dos Três Poderes, the president-elect receives the presidential sash and makes a speech. Finally, there will be a reception for heads of state and country representatives at the Itamaraty Palace.

*With information from the Senate Agency.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

