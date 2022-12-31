City Hall of Rio inaugurates expansion of the Operations Center

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro inaugurated today (31) the expansion of the Rio Operations Center (COR). The expansion allowed the implementation of new technological resources, some of which will already be operating today during the Christmas festivities. New Year’s Eve on the city’s beaches.

Inaugurated in 2010 as one of the legacy works of the 2016 Olympic Games, COR is a modern intelligence center that enables real-time monitoring of numerous images from security cameras.

The structure operates uninterruptedly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. From monitoring, operators can adopt processes and protocols that allow taking measures more efficiently in different cases, involving, for example, intense traffic, excessive rain and criminal actions.

The technology is used in an integrated manner not only by bodies linked to the city hall, but also by agencies and concessionaires of public services and by state security forces such as the Civil Police and the Military Police.

More security

According to a note released by the municipality, with the new structure it will be possible to increase the number of surveillance cameras to be monitored from 2,000 to 10,000. All of them providing high resolution images. A new data center will have servers capable of processing the high volume of data.

“The cameras will be used for traffic control purposes, traffic light timing, identification of license plates for infractions or theft and monitoring of rainfall intensity, among other purposes”, adds the note.

Another novelty announced is the telemanagement service for light poles, which will allow remote and automated activation. With the system in place, it will also be possible to optimize public energy consumption and perform maintenance more efficiently.

The inauguration of the expansion works, coordinated by the Municipal Secretariat of Infrastructure and the Municipal Public Lighting Company (Rioluz) and carried out through a public-private partnership with the company Smart Luz, was attended by Mayor Eduardo Paes.

COR starts operating in an area of ​​1,582 square meters and three floors. The new screen will be 104 square meters, housing 125 55-inch screens, the largest video wall From Latin America. The number of workstations goes from 75 to 115, all with new computers.