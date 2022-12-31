Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will have a simple funeral

The body of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died this Saturday (31), will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday (2), and will remain there for three days before his funeral, scheduled for January 5. Initial details of the ceremonies were outlined in a Vatican statement.

Until early Monday morning, Benedict’s body will remain in the small monastery inside the Vatican where he lived. No official visits to view his body or public prayers will take place during this time.

On Monday, it will be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public will be able to view the body from 9 am to 7 pm (local time) on January 2, 3 and 4.

Funeral

The funeral of Benedict XVI will take place on Thursday (5), in St. Peter’s Square, in front of the basilica. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 am (local time) and will be presided over by Pope Francis.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that, following Benedict XVI’s wishes, the funeral will be simple, solemn and sober.

Papal funerals normally attract heads of state from around the world, but the Vatican has said official delegations will only be from Italy and Germany, Benedict XVI’s home country, suggesting the event will be relatively low-key.

Representatives of other countries or organizations can participate privately, diplomats said.

Burial

The Vatican also said that after the ceremony, the body of Benedict XVI will be taken back to St. Peter’s Basilica and buried in the Vatican Grottoes, under the church, where more than 90 popes have found their final resting place.

In 2020, Benedict’s authorized biographer Peter Seewald reportedly told the Bavarian newspaper Passauer Neue Presse that the pope emeritus had prepared a spiritual testament stating that he wanted to be buried in the same crypt where John Paul II was originally laid to rest in 2005.

John Paul II’s body was later moved – after his beatification in 2011 – to a chapel on the main level of the basilica next to the one where Michelangelo’s Pietà is displayed.

