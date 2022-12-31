Iran court upholds death sentence appeal

Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent the case back for review, the judiciary said today (31), while a rights group said more clashes have hatched in the west of the country.

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on Oct. 4 and sentenced to death two months later on charges of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break down a metal road divider in Tehran and set fire to a garbage can during anti-government protests.

The man has rejected the allegations saying he was forced to confess, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.

Iran has executed two people involved in mass protests that erupted in September after the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, arrested by morality police who impose a strict dress code on women.

Death penalty

Amnesty International said Iranian authorities were seeking the death penalty for at least 26 other people, in what the campaign group said was an attempt to intimidate protesters.

The Norway-based Human Rights group Iran said this week that at least 100 detained protesters faced possible death sentences. Iranian authorities have blamed Iran’s foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the unrest.

“The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, one of the accused in the recent riots. His case has been sent to the same branch of the Revolutionary Court for review,” the Judiciary Mizan news agency said on Twitter.

The court did not state the reason for the decision. The protester remains in prison awaiting the outcome of the review.

Conflicts

Human rights group Hengaw said there had been more violence on Saturday, with one person killed and eight injured in clashes between security forces and protesters in Javanrud, in the western province of Kermanshah.

Hengaw, which reports on Iran’s Kurdish regions, published videos of what it said were clashes between security forces and protesters who had gathered at a cemetery 40 days after the deaths of seven other Kurdish protesters. Reuters news agency could not verify the footage.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.