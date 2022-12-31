Platform lists 10 trending destinations and includes 3 Brazilian cities

The hosting platform AirBNB released on its website a list of popular destinations for international travel in 2023. 10 cities were listed, including three in Brazil. Florianópolis appears in seventh position, followed by Porto Seguro. Salvador is in tenth place.

AirBNB is a platform that connects travelers looking for accommodation and people who have accommodation to rent. According to the disclosure, the list of 10 cities was made from surveys with users in the first quarter of 2022 to check ins futures in 2023.

The city that took first place is Malaga, Spain. The list also includes three Australian cities (Sydney, Melbourne and Perth), two New Zealand cities (Aucklan and Queenstown) and one Thai city (Bangkok).

Summer

The Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur), linked to the Ministry of Tourism, highlighted – in a note published on its website – the survey carried out by the platform.

“The three beach cities in Brazil are included in Embratur’s promotion strategy for the summer. In November, the agency launched the campaign ‘Come experience the heat of Brazil‘, aiming to attract tourists from neighboring countries, such as Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia , Peru and Panama. The campaign is still running”, registers the text.