Political and Catholic authorities mourn the death of Benedict XVI

After the Vatican announced the death of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, Brazilian leaders and politicians mourned the loss through their social networks. The president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who takes office tomorrow (1st), in Brasília, starting his third term, said he received the news with sadness.

“We had the opportunity to talk during his visit to Brazil in 2007 and at the Vatican, about his commitment to the faith and Christian teachings. I wish comfort to the faithful and admirers of the Holy Father”, wrote Lula, sharing a photo of the meeting that took place during his second presidential mandate.

President Jair Bolsonaro also expressed regret at the death of the pope emeritus. “Although his pontificate was short, he leaves an immense legacy for the Catholic Church, for all Christians and for humanity.” He added that Benedict XVI has based his writings and teachings on the truth that sets free. “May his example and his masterful work as a great theologian and pastor educate and enlighten us all,” he said.

Benedict XVI, the name adopted by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger when he assumed the pontificate in 2005, died today (31) at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. His health was deteriorating due to advancing age. In April 2023, he would have turned 96 years old.

Joseph Ratzinger assumed the pontificate after the death of John Paul II. German from the city of Marktl am Imm, he abdicated in 2013. He was the first pontiff to resign from his post since Gregory XII in the 15th century. Replaced by Pope Francis, he then had the title of pope emeritus.

God’s word

The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcísio Freitas, said that the pope emeritus was dedicated to bringing the work and word of God to all humanity. “Rest in peace in the arms of the Lord”, he wished.

Jerônimo Rodrigues, governor-elect of Bahia, also commented on the news. “May God in his infinite goodness comfort all the faithful. May the Lord bless you with eternal rest,” he said.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, said Benedict XVI has led the Catholic Church wisely through a challenging time. “With great courage and humility he gave up the Throne of Peter and became pope emeritus. Today, he rested. May God receive him in his divine grace,” he added.

Religious authorities of the Catholic Church in Brazil shared words with the faithful. Dom Odilo Scherer, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, wrote on his social networks: “May he rest in peace in the Lord and receive the reward for his service to God, the Church and humanity. Let us pray in suffrage for him.”

The Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro transmitted a speech and a prayer by Archbishop Dom Orani Tempesta, through social networks. He claimed that Benedict XVI was “a great man of the century” and “a theologian who dealt with everything”. Dom Orani recalled the relationship that existed with the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro even before his pontificate. “As Cardinal Ratzinger, he was the first lecturer on our course for bishops,” he noted.

Brazil has the highest concentration of Catholics in the world and, given the repercussions of the news, the name of Benedict XVI quickly reached the top of the ranking of the most talked about subjects in the country on the Twitter platform.

worldwide repercussion

Leaders of other nations also demonstrated in the face of the death of the pope emeritus. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. “He put his life at the service of the universal church and spoke, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his magisterium,” she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret. “My thoughts go to Catholics in France and around the world, mourning the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world,” he said.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, also mourned the loss. “I remember the honor of having welcomed him in Lisbon, when he was mayor, and the beautiful celebration he presided over in the renovated Terreiro do Paço”, he recalled.