Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Pope Emeritus of the Roman Catholic Church, Benedict XVI, died today (31), at the age of 95, in Vatican City State. Joseph Ratzinger exercised the pontificate from 2005 to 2013. On December 28, the Vatican reported that Benedict XVI’s health had deteriorated due to advancing age.

In a statement, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, reported on the death. “With regret I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away today at 9:34 am [horário local], in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, in the Vatican. As soon as possible, new information will be sent”, he says.

The pope emeritus was living, since 2013, in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, in the Vatican Gardens. He was assisted by members of the lay association Memores Domini and by his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein.

The body of the pope emeritus will be in St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday (2). The funeral will take place on Thursday (5), at 9:30 am local time in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by Pope Francis.

Joseph Ratzinger was born in Marktl am Inn, in the state of Bavaria, Germany, on April 16, 1927. From 1946 to 1951 he studied philosophy and theology at the Higher School of Philosophy and Theology in Freising and at the University of Munich, both in Germany . He was ordained a priest in 1951, made a cardinal in 1977, and prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1981.

On April 19, 2005, he was elected pope, succeeding John Paul II, who had died 17 days earlier, on April 2. According to the Vatican, Ratzinger was elected by the cardinals as the 265th successor of the Apostle Peter, founder of the Roman Catholic Church.

Ratzinger’s papacy lasted eight years. On February 10, 2013, Pope Benedict XVI published a declaration of resignation from the pontificate. He was the first pontiff to resign from office in 597 years. “After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I came to the certainty that my strength, due to advanced age, is no longer suitable for adequately exercising the Petrine ministry”.

“Today’s world, subject to rapid changes and agitated by issues of great relevance to the life of faith, to govern the boat of Saint Peter and proclaim the Gospel, vigor is also needed, both of body and spirit; this vigor, which, in recent months, has been diminishing in me to such an extent that I have to recognize my inability to administer well the ministry entrusted to me”, he said.

Vatileaks

On February 22, 2013, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published a report stating that a report on the scandal known as Vatileaks, delivered to Pope Benedict XVI in December 2012, would have been the main cause of Ratzinger’s resignation from the papacy. The report was made by Cardinals Julián Herranz, Jozef Tomko and Salvatore De Giorgi.

The 300-page dossier contained, according to the diary, the complete investigation into the leakage of secret documents from the Holy See and revealed power disputes, blackmailing members of the clergy who were part of a network of homosexual relationships, and misuse of money in the Vatican. According to the newspaper, Benedict XVI decided to abdicate the pontificate in order to allow the entry of a younger and stronger leader who could act in the face of the denunciations.

Benedict XVI ended his pontificate on February 28, 2013, being replaced by Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis, who began his papacy on the following March 13.

In early 2022, the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) law firm, tasked with investigating allegations of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising between 1945 and 2019, published a report, commissioned with the archdiocese, stating that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI failed to take action against priests accused of four sexual abuse cases in his archdiocese when he was archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982.

In February 2022, Benedict XVI acknowledged that mistakes had occurred in the handling of sexual abuse cases when he was Archbishop of Munich. He did not directly mention, however, the allegations in the report.

“I had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. Even greater is my pain for the abuses and mistakes that took place in these different places during my tenure,” he said in the letter, his first personal response to the report.

With information from the Vatican News agency