Mega-Sena da Virada raffle prize of BRL 500 million tonight

The estimated prize of R$ 500 million in the Mega-Sena da Virada that will be drawn tonight (31) has attracted many people to the lottery houses.

This is the case of public servant Maria Caetano, 43 years old. She explains that she bets in lotteries infrequently, but because of the value of the Mega-Sena da Virada prize, she decided to organize a pool with her work team. In total, 53 people participated in the apportionment and are hoping to become the new millionaires in Brazil. “I believe it’s possible to win, so I bet. It doesn’t hurt to try and dream”, she says.

Players who want to compete for the jackpot – the biggest prize ever drawn by Caixa – have to hurry. Bets for the 2550 contest can be placed until 5 pm today (Brasília time) at any lottery outlet.

The games can also be played through the Loterias Caixa portal or in the Loterias Caixa app, available to users of the platforms iOS and Android. Customers with Internet Banking Caixa access can place their bets using their personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

The draw for the six tens of the Mega-Sena da Virada will be held at 8 pm (Brasília time) today (31).

As in all special contests, the Mega-Sena da Virada prize does not accumulate. If no one matches the six numbers, the prize will be divided among the bettors who match five tens. If no one matches the five tens, the prize will go to those who match four and so on.