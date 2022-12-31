BrazilBrazil

Brazilian comes fourth at São Silvestre, in São Paulo

Andrew Rotich Kwemoi, from Uganda, led the race from start to finish and won the São Silvestre 2022 race, for men, today (31), in São Paulo. He clocked a time of 44min43.

Joseph Panga of Tanzania finished in Monday position, with 45min17. Maxwell Kortek Rotich, from Uganda, was in third place, with a time of 45min42.

The best Brazilian in the race was Fabio Jesus Correia, who was fourth. He, who ended the race under strong emotion, crossed the finish line in 46min13, a few seconds ahead of fifth place, Moses Kibet: 46min15.

Brazil also reached the São Silvestre podium in the women’s race. Brazilian Jenifer Nascimento crossed the finish line at fourth position, making a time of 54min02. The race was won by Kenyan Catherine Reline, who also led from start to finish, closing the race in 49min39.

wheelchair users

Among the wheelchair users, the victory went to the Brazilian Carlos Antonio Guedes do Nascimento.

He finished the São Silvestre with a time of 54min17. At Monday placement, Givaldo Augusto dos Santos made a time of 01h06min22. Third place was achieved by Daniel Silva Nascimento, with a time of 1h13min24.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
