Kenyan Catherine Reline wins São Silvestre race

Kenyan Catherine Reline did not allow anyone to threaten her. End to end and without seeing any opponents along the way, she won (31) the women’s race in São Silvestre, in São Paulo.

She finished the race with a time of 49min39, but without breaking the race record: in 2018, Kenyan Brigid Kosgel made a time of 48min54.

Today at place went to the Ethiopian Wude Yimer, who had already finished São Silvestre in placement in 2017. She made a time of 50 min01.

In third place, came Kebebush Yisma, also Ethiopian, with 52min57.

The best Brazilian was Jenifer Nascimento, who crossed the finish line in fourth place, with a time of 54min02. went to consecutive time she reached a podium at São Silvestre.

Closing the women’s podium, athlete Tadesu Tafa Weka arrived at the position with 54min24.