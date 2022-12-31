Health Network in São Paulo has special operation

The municipal health network of São Paulo will have a special operating scheme this New Year’s weekend. On Saturday (31), integrated outpatient medical care (AMA)/basic health units (UBS) will operate normally from 7am to 7pm. On Sunday (1st), only municipal hospitals, 24-hour pre-hospital units and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) work.

At AMAs/UBSs, the focus is on continuing vaccination campaigns against covid-19, polio and multivaccination. Immunization against covid-19 is available for children from six months to 2 years, 11 months and 29 days with comorbidities, permanent disability, immunosuppressed and indigenous. Children from 3 years old, adolescents and adults can also be vaccinated.

The first additional dose is available for people aged 12 and over who took the previous dose at least four months ago. The second additional dose can be taken by the entire population over 18 years old who took the previous one at least four months ago. The third, in turn, is available for adults with a high degree of immunosuppression.

Another available vaccine is polio, which had its vaccination campaign extended indefinitely. Children from one year to 4 years and 11 months old should be immunized.

In multivaccination, intended for those aged up to 15 years, it is possible to take the following immunizations: triple viral (measles, mumps and rubella), chickenpox, BCG, pentavalent, Pneumo 10, rotavirus, meningo C, meningo ACWY, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), double adult, influenza and HPV.