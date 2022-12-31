New Year: fireworks require prudence and correct handling

January is a month when medical units specializing in burns tend to see an increase in demand. One of the reasons is the fireworks often used in New Year’s festivities. The same happens in São João or during periods of the World Cup. Recklessness and incorrect handling are some of the risk behaviors. THE Brazil Agency talked to experts who explain the necessary care.

Doctor André Toshiaki Nishimura, coordinator of the Burn Treatment Center of the city of São Paulo, advises that whoever is handling fireworks should not consume alcoholic beverages. “Sometimes, when the fires don’t work, people go there and try to open the device, touch the gunpowder and end up getting burned. I believe that most [dos acidentes] is of recklessness and of generally mixing [consumo de] alcohol with fireworks”, he adds.

From January to November this year, the Burn Treatment Center (CTQ) at the Hospital Municipal Doutor Cármino Caricchio – Tatuapé, which is a reference in the city of São Paulo, treated 6,692 burn patients. Of this total, 3,073 had burns from scalding liquids, 661 from contact with fire and excessive exposure to the sun without protection, and 317 from electricity. In 2021, the municipal hospital’s burn care unit received 7,911 people.

Be careful when buying

Sergeant Alan Azevedo, from the Minas Gerais Fire Department, points out that taking care of fireworks should begin when the product is purchased. “[O consumidor] you should try to find out if it is certified by the Brazilian Army, if there is an inspection in that place, if it has an operating license in that establishment approved by the Fire Department and other main bodies”, he advises. According to the sergeant, the certification must appear on the packages.

Reading and following label guidelines is critical. Also, under no circumstances should you relight the artifact that, for some reason, has not worked. “If this material is not started, that firework must be discarded there, precisely so that it does not get close to the place and that firework ends up reigniting and causing some kind of accident”, he points out. He adds that you shouldn’t light the product in a closed place, not even close to a high voltage network and you need to be away from the public.

Azevedo also draws attention to the handling of fireworks with the support material that comes with the product. “Do not let go in your own hand, that the person uses the base that comes inside the package”, he points out. Furthermore, the material may only be handled by adults. “Children, only those firecrackers, like poppers, which are not risky”, he says.

First aid

In case of accidents, Nishimura points out that a possible emergency action, in case of burns, is the cooling of the area. “[Isso] Decreases the depth of the burn. Washing the region is important, this is fundamental. Wash with running water”, explains the doctor. Azevedo also recalls that doctors or nurses who are on site can be called for the first procedures before arriving at the hospital or the ambulance.

In cases where a limb is amputated, Sergeant Alan Azevedo explains that it is essential to stop the bleeding and send the person to the hospital, or even call 193. “Take a clean cloth, place it over the wound and make a small pressure in order to stop the bleeding”, he advises.