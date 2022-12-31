Lula’s inauguration: Inmet predicts isolated rains in Brazilia this Sunday

The weather forecast in Brasília for today (1st), the day of the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and of the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, is for isolated rains.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the forecast is for many clouds with isolated showers. The maximum temperature should be 29ºC and the minimum 18ºC.

The script for the inauguration ceremony provides for the traditional parade in an open car along the Esplanada dos Ministérios, but the displacement will depend on weather conditions.

In addition to the official ceremony, the new president’s inauguration party will feature concerts by artists on the stage set up on the lawn of the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Presentations at Festival do Futuro start at 10am.

The government of the Federal District has limited to 30,000 the public that will be able to follow, from Praça dos Três Poderes, the rite of passage of the presidential sash at the Planalto Palace. The security scheme will be tightened.

Possession

The inauguration is scheduled to begin at 2:20 pm, at the height of the Cathedral of Brasília.

Lula must travel in an open car to the National Congress, where the official inauguration ceremony will begin.

Once sworn in, the president and vice president will go to the Planalto Palace, where Lula will make a new speech in the parlor to the public present in the Praça dos Três Poderes.

At the beginning of the evening, the president will promote a reception dinner for the foreign delegations that attended the inauguration.