São Silvestre: 500,000 disposable plastic cups will be recycled

The plastic cups of water to be distributed to the participants of the 97th São Silvestre International Race, this Saturday (31st), in São Paulo, will be recycled. The material will be transformed into tables and chairs that will be donated to schools. This is the third year of the action, carried out by the partnership of Movimento Plástico Transforma with Fundação Cásper Líbero and Yescom.

Along the 15 kilometers (km) of the race route, which starts at 8:05 am, around 500,000 plastic cups will be distributed to participants, which, after consuming the water, will be discarded on the roads.

A team hired by the Movement will collect the packaging, which will be transported to a recycling unit, where the plastic raw material will be manufactured and which will subsequently give rise to new products.

With this action, the event aims to achieve zero waste of plastic material, that is, no glass is transported to landfills. One of the objectives of the initiative is to promote the proper disposal of plastic waste generated during the event, in addition to raising public awareness.

The estimate of the organization of the race is about 32 thousand subscribers. The supply of water is essential for athletes to stay hydrated, and plastic packaging is the most appropriate way for runners to ingest liquid quickly and safely.

In 2021, the action transformed the collected and recycled plastic cups into 1,200 organizing boxes that benefited more than 6,000 students from public schools in São Paulo. In 2019, the packaging was transformed into 1,800 trash cans, donated to public schools in the cities of Jaguariúna and São Carlos, in the interior of the state.