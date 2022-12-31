Retrospective 2022: check out the main news of December

Almost at the lights out of 2022, Brazil lost yet another national idol, this time, from the sport. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who became known worldwide as Pelé, the King of Football, died on the 29th, aged 82, in the capital of São Paulo. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the death occurred as a result of multiple organ failure.

The king of Brazilian football had been hospitalized since the end of November due to complications from a colon tumor. On the first day, he even thanked fans for their messages.

On the 6th, the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein announced an improvement in the general condition of the former athlete: “He remains in a common room, with stable vital signs, conscious and without new intercurrences”, informed the bulletin. However, on the 21st, another bulletin pointed out that the ace had cancer progression and therefore needed greater care related to kidney and heart dysfunction.





End of hexa’s dream

Many Brazilians mourned the loss of their chance to win their sixth World Cup title. In the group stage, Brazil had already lost to Cameroon, but the thrashing victory against South Korea in the round of 16 left fans full of hope. However, after taking the lead in extra time, Brazil saw Croatia tie the match four minutes from the end and, finally, lose on penalties. The Qatar Cup was won by Argentina, which won the third world championship.





graduated president

On the 12th, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) held the graduation ceremony for the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin. In the speech after the ceremony, Lula defended democracy and reaffirmed his commitment to make Brazil a “more developed and fairer” country.

That month, the ministers of the new government were chosen. Check out the 37 names.

Tension in Brazilia

At the end of the year, Brasília was the scene of a series of acts such as several suspected bombs, one of which was confirmed, close to the Brasília airport. One person was arrested and another fled.