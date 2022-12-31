In addition to the president, 27 governors take office this Sunday

In addition to president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, all governors in the 27 states of the federation will take office this Sunday (1st). In the elections that took place in October last year, 18 representatives were re-elected. Nine assume the position of governor for the first time.

The ceremonies follow specific rites in each state and in the Federal District and there is no standardized time. In Bahia, Jerônimo (PT) should arrive at the Bahian Legislative Assembly at 7:30 am. The same occurs in Ceará, with Elmano de Freitas (PT).

This is because, every four years, some governors rush to Brasília to attend the president’s inauguration. The expectation is that all four governors elected by the PT attend the solemn session in the Senate that will inaugurate Lula, scheduled for 3 pm. Allies from other parties should also attend, such as the elected governor of Paraíba, João (PSB).

According to the ceremonial schedule, all authorities who intend to attend the presidential inauguration in person must arrive at Congress between 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm.

Most of the inauguration ceremonies for governors, however, also take place in the afternoon, some at the same time as Lula’s inauguration, at 3 pm. This is the case, for example, of Renato Casagrande (PSB), in Espírito Santo, and Raquel Lyra (PSDB), in Pernambuco.

In Minas Gerais, in spite of taking office in the morning, at 11 am, the re-elected governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), declared that he will not attend Lula’s inauguration. During the campaign, the representative from Minas Gerais strongly opposed the PT.

In Goiás, on the other hand, the re-elected governor Ronaldo Caiado will not be present even at his own inauguration. He is currently in São Paulo, recovering from heart surgery, and will take over via videoconference.

This will be the last time that the president and governors-elect or re-elected take office on the same day, in this case the first day of the year. As of the next electoral cycle, the President of the Republic will take office on January 5, while the governors will take office on January 6.

The change was approved by the National Congress this year, through a Constitutional Amendment. Among the justifications for the measure is precisely the difficulty for elected governors to attend the presidential inauguration. Another reason for the change was the proximity of New Year’s Eve which, according to the parliamentarians, hindered popular participation and the coming of other heads of state to Brasília.

Check below all the governors who take office for a new term this Sunday (1st):

– Acre – Gladson Cameli (PP)

– Alagoas – Paulo Dantas (MDB) – reelected

– Amapá – Clécio (Solidarity)

– Amazonas – Wilson Lima (União Brazil) – re-elected

– Bahia – Jerônimo (PT)

– Ceará – Elmano de Freitas (PT)

– Federal District – Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) – re-elected

– Espírito Santo – Renato Casagrande (PSB) – re-elected

– Goiás – Ronaldo Caiado (União Brazil) – re-elected

– Maranhão – Carlos Brandão (PSB) – re-elected

– Mato Grosso – Mauro Mendes (União Brazil) – re-elected

– Mato Grosso do Sul – Eduardo Riedel (PSDB)

– Minas Gerais – Romeu Zema (Novo) – re-elected

– Pará – Hélder Barbalho (MDB) – re-elected

– Paraíba – João Azevêdo (PSB) – re-elected

– Paraná – Ratinho Júnior (PSD) – re-elected

– Pernambuco – Raquel Lyra (PSDB)

– Piauí – Rafael Fonteles (PT)

– Rio de Janeiro – Cláudio Castro (PL) – reelected

– Rio Grande do Norte – Fátima Bezerra (PT) – reelected

– Rio Grande do Sul – Eduardo Leite (PSDB)

– Rondônia – Coronel Marcos Rocha (União Brazil) – re-elected

– Roraima – Antonio Denarium (PP) – reelected

– Santa Catarina – Jorginho Mello (PL)

– São Paulo – Tarcísio (Republicans)

– Sergipe – Fábio Mitidieri (PSB)

– Tocantins – Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans) – reelected