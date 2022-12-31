US stocks end 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

U.S. stocks ended 2022 lower on Friday and ended a year of steep losses on the heels of interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and growing worries about coronavirus cases. covid-19 in China.

Wall Street’s three major indexes fell for their first annual decline since 2018, reflecting the end of an era of loose monetary policy that ended with the fastest pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes since the 1980s.

The S&P 500 index is down 19.4% this year, down about $8 trillion in market value. The Nasdaq lost 33.1%, while the Dow Jones lost 8.9%.

The annual percentage declines for all three indexes were the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis, largely dictated by a dip in growth stocks, as concerns over rapid increases in Fed borrowing costs boosted Treasury yields.

The energy sector posted stellar annual gains of 59% on rising oil prices.

Ten of the S&P 500’s 11 sector indices fell on Friday, with real estate and utilities at the bottom.

On the day, the Dow fell 0.22% to 33,147.25 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.25% to 3,839.50 points. The Nasdaq yielded 0.11% to 10,466.48 points.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited