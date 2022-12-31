Death certificate shows causes of death of Pele

Pelé’s death certificate, issued today (30), shows that the King of Football’s death was caused by colon adenocarcinoma, bronchopneumonia, kidney failure, and heart failure. The doctors who certified the death were Juliana Cardoso Zogheib and Cesar Martins da Costa. Death occurred, according to the document, at 3:27 pm yesterday.

Pelé’s body remains at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized for a month before he died. The wake, open to the public, will be held at Estádio Urbano Caldeira, in Vila Belmiro, starting at 10 am (Brasília time) next Monday (2).

“The body will go straight from the Albert Einstein Hospital to the stadium at dawn on Monday (2) and the coffin will be positioned in the center of the lawn”, says a note from Santos FC. Popular access to the wake will be done through gates 2 and 3, while the authorities will have access through gate 10.

The ceremony will continue until 10 am on Tuesday (3), when the parade will take place through the streets of Santos, which will pass through Canal 6, where Pelé’s mother, Celeste, lives, heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, for the burial. reserved for family members.