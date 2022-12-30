Alckmin announces Jorge Viana as the future president of Apex

The former governor of Acre, Jorge Viana, will assume the presidency of the Brazilian National Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrazil). The vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, announced today (30) the nomination of the PT candidate for the post.

On the same occasion, Alckmin confirmed that the international relations executive, Tatiana Prazeres, will head the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services – the portfolio to which Apex is linked and which will be headed by the Alckmin himself, who will accumulate the functions of vice-president and minister.

Viana governed Acre for two terms, between 1999 and 2006. He was also mayor of Rio Branco (1993/1996) and senator for his state (2011/2018). This year, he lost the race for state government to current governor Gladson Cameli (PP), who was re-elected with 56.5% of the votes.

Forestry engineer and university professor, Viana has already worked in the private sector and is associated with environmental guidelines, being a defender of sustainable development projects. Heading ApexBrazil, he will be responsible for promoting Brazilian exports and encouraging the internationalization of Brazilian companies and foreign investment.

The current director of International Relations at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Tatiana Prazeres, is a career employee of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, having already responded for Secex between 2011 and 2013, in the Dilma Rousseff government. Tatiana also served as a senior adviser to the former Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Brazilian diplomat Roberto Azevêdo, and worked in China between 2019 and 2021.