Covid-19: Brazil registers 28,800 new cases in one day

The Ministry of Health released today (30) new figures for the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the folder, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 28,800 new cases of the disease and 119 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.3 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 693.8 thousand registered deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 34.9 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of records of covid-19 and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.3 million cases and 177,400 deaths. Then appear Minas Gerais (4 million cases and 64.4 thousand deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.89 million cases and 41.5 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.86 million cases and 45.7 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health, 498 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied in the country, with 181.4 million of the first dose and 163.9 million of the second, in addition to 102.5 million of the first dose. reinforcement and 40.2 million from the second reinforcement.