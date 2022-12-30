MP loses validity tomorrow and fuels may rise again

The Provisional Measure (MP) that exempted the rates of PIS/Pasep and Cofins on fuels will expire tomorrow (31). The norm came into force in May of this year and suspended the collection of federal taxes until the last day of this year.

With the end of the measure, the price of fuel could rise at the pumps at the gas stations on the first day of 2023.

Estimates from the infrastructure sector indicate that a liter of gasoline may increase by R$ 0.69, diesel, R$ 0.33, and ethanol, R$ 0.26.

On Tuesday (27), the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that he asked the current government not to extend the tax exemption. According to Haddad, the measure could not be taken in a hurry during the transition of government.

Yesterday (29), after being announced as the new Minister of Mines and Energy, senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), said that the issue of fuel prices will be evaluated after January 1 and “nothing is ruled out”.