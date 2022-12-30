Movement on the bus station in Rio de Janeiro approaches the pre-pandemic

must disembark (30) at the Rio Bus Station around 26,100 passengers, the busiest day of the week leading up to New Year’s Eve. For Sunday (1st), another 34,300 tourists are expected. In The Friday (2), the terminal is expected to have 286,100 passengers disembarked, with the movement of 8,910 buses, with 1,510 extra vehicles to meet the high demand.

On the departure side, boarding in the same period totaled 282,600 people, on 9,519 buses. Only 31,500 people leave the city by bus, with the main destinations being the regions of Lagos, Serrana and Costa Verde, as well as cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

According to Rodoviária do Rio, the resumption of national tourism, with the more controlled covid-19 pandemic, moves the road travel sector in the face of the high dollar, which affects the price of air tickets.

According to the director general of the concessionaire that manages the terminal, Roberta Faria, demand for this year’s New Year’s Eve reaches 90% of the total passengers who passed through the bus station in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

“We developed a plan aimed at excellence in welcoming passengers, in addition to offering a fully air-conditioned environment, with 24-hour security, comfortable and with new options for products and services. The tourist will come to a wonderful place that is Rio and we want visitors to have the best experience in every sense”.

Samba

Tourists who disembark in the afternoon of will be received with a lot of samba and animation, just as it happened on the eve of Christmas, in the -last friday. The reception is on behalf of the Ginga Tropical group, which will put on pocket shows from 2 pm to 6 pm in the arrivals sector.

The executive president of the Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau, Carlos Werneck, points out that the initiative aims to show the joy of Rio to tourists.

“The objective of the action is to receive the visitor with open arms, already offering a taste of what awaits him when he passes through the city: party and joy. Thus, we provide that the tourist experience begins on arrival. In this way, we generate recurrence and multiply the good image of the city”.

The expectation is for a 15% increase in the public at the city’s tourist attractions, compared to last year. The occupancy of the hotel chain for this week should reach 95%.