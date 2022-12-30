January will have green tariff flag in electricity, says Aneel

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) confirmed today (30) that the tariff flag for the month of January will be green. That way, there will be no additional charges on your electricity bill. January will be the ninth consecutive month in which the tariff flag will be green.

According to Aneel, with the arrival of the rainy season, the levels of the hydroelectric reservoirs have improved and the cost of generating energy is lower. “This way, it is not necessary to trigger undertakings with more expensive energy, as is the case with thermoelectric plants”, he explained.

tariff flags

Created in 2015 by Aneel, tariff flags reflect the variable costs of electricity generation. Divided into levels, the flags indicate how much it is costing the National Interconnected System (SIN) to generate the energy used in homes, commercial establishments and industries.

When the electricity bill is calculated by the green flag, it means that the bill does not suffer any increase. When the red or yellow flags are applied, the bill is increased, ranging from R$ 2,989 (yellow flag) to R$ 9,795 (red flag level 2) for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. When the water scarcity flag was in effect, from September 2021 to April 15, 2022, the consumer paid an extra R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh.

The flag scheme applies to the National Interconnected System, which is divided into four subsystems: Southeast/Midwest, South, Northeast and North. Practically the entire country is covered by the SIN. The exception is found in some parts of the states of the North Region and Mato Grosso, in addition to Roraima.

Currently, there are 212 isolated locations on the SIN, where consumption is low and represents less than 1% of the country’s total load. The demand for energy in these regions is supplied mainly by diesel oil thermal plants.