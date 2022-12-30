Metro and train in São Paulo will have special operation on New Year’s Eve

The São Paulo subway will operate uninterruptedly tomorrow (31) on the last day of the year. Three stations on the Green line (Paraíso, Brigadeiro, Trianon-Masp) and two on the Yellow line (Paulista and Higienópolis-Mackenzie), which operate near Avenida Paulista, will be open throughout the night. The Consolação station, which is closer to the concert stage of the New Year’s Eve, will be closed from 16:00 on Saturday. The company recommends that tickets be purchased in advance.

The other stations on the Blue, Green, Red, Silver, Yellow and Lilac lines will operate with boarding and disembarking until 2 am and, after that time, only for disembarking. They return to normal operation at 4:40 am.

The circulation of trains on the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) lines will operate normally on the 31st. At dawn on Sunday (1st), the stations will only be open for disembarking for those coming from the transfer stations, with destinations Jundiaí (Line 7), Rio Grande da Serra (Line 10), Students (Line 11), Calmon Viana (Line 12) and Aeroporto-Guarulhos (Line 13).

Lines 8 and 9, managed by Via Mobilidade, will operate 24 hours a day for boarding and disembarking at the transfer stations (Pinheiros, Santo Amaro and Barra Funda). The other stations will only operate disembarkation after 2:00 am.

The intercity buses, which connect the capital to the municipalities of the metropolitan region, will operate similarly to a Sunday. According to the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat (STM), passenger demand will be monitored so that more trips are offered, if necessary.

Party on Paulista

After two years, Avenida Paulista once again hosts the traditional New Year’s Eve, which will have as its theme “The Moment of Reunion”. About two million people are expected at the event, which should move more than R$ 450 million in the city.

In addition to the silent fireworks, the São Paulo turn will feature concerts by singer Fafá de Belém, priest Fábio de Melo with Ziza Fernandes, rapper Xamã, by the singer Tierry, by the sertanejo Leonardo and by the Mancha Verde samba school.

The stage began to be set up by SPTuris, a São Paulo city government company, on the 21st. The structure, which will be dismantled by January 3rd, was installed between Haddock Lobo and Bela Cintra streets. It will be 16 meters wide, 20 meters deep and eight meters high, greater than in previous years.