Presidency authorizes displacement of 8 civil servants to the US

The Official Gazette (DOU) published today (30) a dispatch from the Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic authorizing the displacement of public servants who will support President Jair Bolsonaro on a trip to the United States. Bolsonaro should spend New Year’s Eve in that country.

According to the publication, eight civil servants will carry out advisory, security and personal support services to the future former President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, on an international agenda to be held in Miami/United States of America, from the 1st to the 30th. January 2023.

Earlier, Bolsonaro took stock of his four years in government, in an internet broadcast, and stated that he does not encourage confrontations by his supporters before the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the 1st.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

