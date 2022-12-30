Pelé’s hairdresser talks about friendship with the star

Pelé is one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century and João Araújo, 84, has a bit of a hand in that.

Although he has the same nickname as another star player who played alongside Pelé, Didi, Araújo did not give passes to Pelé’s goals, but he was the author of the haircut that the King of Football wore all his life.

“This cut was a haircut I prepared for him, he liked it a lot and kept that hair until the time of his death,” he told the magazine. Reuters in his hall, in front of Vila Belmiro, which Pelé started going to in 1956, when he arrived in Santos from Bauru.

Pelé, who died at the age of 82 due to cancer, remained faithful to his hairdresser, who proudly displays photos next to the King and, on the facade of his salon, informs that this is not just any establishment: “Cabelereiro do Pelé, and you too. Didi”.

Even while dealing with colon cancer, detected in September 2021, and during the health problems that have affected him in recent years, Pelé and Didi maintained the duo as far as the King’s health allowed.

“Because of this illness, the last time I cut his hair was last year,” he said.

“This disease really hindered him from coming here, but I went to his house to cut his hair”.

Hospitalized since the end of November, Pelé died at the Albert Einstein hospital last Thursday (29) and his body will be laid to rest at the stadium that he made world famous next Monday (2).

“You are never waiting. It’s impressive”, said Didi about his friend’s death.

“God take care of him and put him where he deserves”, he concluded.

