Auxílio Brazil payment schedule released for 2023

The Ministry of Citizenship released today (30), in Brazilia, the payment schedule for the Auxílio Brazil for 2023. Social (NIS), printed on the holder’s card.

For each final digit of the NIS there is a corresponding monthly date. Payments are made available in the sequence from one to zero, during the last ten working days of each month. The exception is the month of December, when all payments occur until the 22nd. If the holder’s NIS ends with the number 1, in January, for example, payments begin on the 18th.

Monthly installments

Monthly installments are available for withdrawal for 120 days after the date indicated on the calendar. The defined dates are also valid for the payment of the Gas Aid in the next year, and the program makes installments available bimonthly.

Brazil Aid payment schedule in 2023

Auxílio Brazil payment schedule in 2023 – Ministry of Citizenship

In case of doubt, there are three service channels: the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121, which gathers information and also works as a denouncement center; telephone 111, Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel with information about the card and benefit withdrawal; and the Auxílio Brazil application, available for download free in online stores.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

