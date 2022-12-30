Health buys another 50 million vaccines against covid-19 from Pfizer

The Ministry of Health and the Pfizer laboratory signed, in this on Monday (30), an agreement was reached for the purchase of another 50 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19. The contract currently provides for the delivery of bivalent vaccines for people over 12 years of age and monovalent vaccines for children aged 6 months to 11 years.

The purchase complements the existing contract, which will reach a total of 150 million. Throughout 2022, 81 million doses have already been delivered to Brazil. The remaining 69 million doses will be delivered by the second quarter of 2023.

In the age group from 6 months to 4 years old, two deliveries are planned for 2023: the first, with 16 million doses, in the first quarter, and the with 6.68 million doses, in the second quarter.

For children from 5 to 11 years of age, the contract also provides for two deliveries: the first, with 11 million doses, by the first quarter, and the , with 6.57 million, in the second quarter. As for the adult public, a delivery of 9.7 million doses of the bivalent vaccine BA.4/BA.5 is expected until June.

The current contract also includes the delivery of potential vaccines, adapted to the new variants, which may be approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), says the ministry.

So far, the Ministry of Health has invested more than BRL 38 billion in the acquisition of vaccines against covid-19. The folder distributed more than 577 million doses of immunizers to all states and the Federal District.