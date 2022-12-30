Rio is ready for New Year’s Eve, says mayor

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, said today (30) that the city is ready to receive residents and tourists for the New Year’s Eve party, mainly in the traditional New Year’s Eve from Copacabana Beach, where two million people are expected.

“The city is ready. Copacabana is the center of this party. This is the first New Year’s Eve for real after the pandemic. We have to celebrate with great intensity. It will be a beautiful party, not to be missed, the New Year’s Eve most epic of all”, he said, when visiting the Copacabana Stage, on the edge of the beach.

According to the mayor, Pelé will be honored at the New Year’s Eve party in Copacabana. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who became known worldwide as Pelé, died yesterday (29), at the age of 82, at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer.

Earlier, city hall representatives inspected the ten ferries of the New Year’s Eve from Copacabana.

From 6 pm this Friday (30), there will be a ban on parking on several streets in Copacabana and in the neighboring neighborhoods of Ipanema and Botafogo. About three thousand vacancies will be suppressed. Access to the neighborhood will be blocked from 7:30 pm on Saturday (31), except for buses and taxis. From 10 pm, the ban will be total in the neighborhood, where it will only be possible to reach by subway or on foot.

The recommendation of the city hall is that people go to the neighborhood by means of public transport, mainly by subway.

two stages

After two years of the covid-19 pandemic, the New Year’s Eve on Copacabana Beach will have two stages and 20 sound towers, in addition to the traditional fireworks display lasting 12 minutes. The New Year’s Eve party will broadcast the shows and fireworks.

On the Copacabana Stage, the attractions will be the singers Zeca Pagodinho, Iza and Alexandre Pires, in addition to the drums from Grande Rio.

On the Carioca Stage, Martnália, Preta Gil, the bands Gilsons and Bala Escolha, and the drums from Beija-Flor will lead the party. There will also be shows and fireworks in the neighborhoods of Flamengo, Madureira, Penha, Ilha do Governador, Ramos, Pedra de Guaratiba, Sepetiba and Paquetá.

In the morning, representatives of Riotur, Port Authority, Fire Department and the Weapons and Explosives Inspection Division (DFAE) inspected the ten ferries with fireworks for this Saturday’s party. The boats will leave tomorrow, in the morning, for Copacabana.