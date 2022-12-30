Lula announces Jean Paul Prates as president of Petrobras

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced today (30) the nomination of lawyer, economist and PT senator Jean Paul Prates for the presidency of Petrobras.

With the start of the next government, the nomination should be formalized by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, for which senator Alexandre Silveira (MDB-MG) was announced.

Prates was elected in 2014 as the first alternate for Senator Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN), for the period 2015-2022, and took over her seat in the Senate in 2019, after her election as governor of Rio Grande do Norte.

The senator took to social media this Friday to declare that he was honored with the choice and said that “looking to the future” was the main demand given to him by president-elect Lula.

“We need to think ahead and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders [da Petrobras]”, he said. He also stated that Lula “believes that the company should remain a reference in the market, technology, governance and social responsibility”.

Braspetro

The nominee studied Law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and Economics at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ). In graduate school, he received a master’s degree in Energy Planning and Environmental Management from the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States. In France, he completed his second master’s degree, in Oil, Gas and Engine Economics, at the French Petroleum Institute.

Prates was a member of the legal advisory services at Petrobras Internacional (Braspetro), at the end of the 1980s, and his professional activities were linked to the oil and gas area, participating in the elaboration of the Petroleum Law and in the drafting of the model for the official concession contract. Brazilian and the decree of the royalties.