New Year’s Eve in Rio will have Zeca Pagodinho, Alexandre Pires and Mart’nália

After two years suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, the New Year’s Eve should attract around 2.5 million people to the Copacabana waterfront, in Rio de Janeiro. They will witness shows starting at 6:30 pm on the 31st. They should end at 3:30 am on the 1st of January.

On the stage in front of the Hotel Copacabana Palace, DJ Marcson Muller will open, and at 8pm, singer Iza will perform. Alexandre Pires takes the stage at 21:45. And, after the fireworks show, who will command the party is Zeca Pagodinho. The Grande Rio samba school closes for the night at 2 am.

Palco Carioca, near Rua Santa Clara, will mix trends. At 6:30 pm, the band Bala Quero will perform. Soon after, at 20:25, it will be the turn of Banda Gilsons. Mart’nália will sing at 22:15. The first attraction of 2023 will be Preta Gil, and right after, at 2 am, Beija-Flor’s drums will give a show and, in the intervals, DJ Tami Reis will take over the stage.

On the beach, 20 sound towers were installed, all decorated by plastic artists, with illustrations giving their interpretation of what Rio’s New Year’s Eve party is all about.

From ten rafts, fireworks will be displayed, with a distance of 25 meters between them. It will be 12 minutes long, with unprecedented graphics and more technology, with sparkles and colors that will light up the sky, accompanied by a soundtrack in honor of Elza Soares, Gal Costa and Erasmo Carlos.

In Barra da Tijuca and Recreio, the pyrotechnic show will be in charge of 12 hotels on the waterfront. Across the waterfront, 800 chemical toilets will be distributed.

In addition to Copacabana, celebrations will take place at eight points in the city with various attractions such as Praia do Flamengo, Parque Madureira, IAPI da Penha, Praia da Bica, on Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Praia da Capela, in Guaratiba, Praia de Sepetiba and Praia da Moreninha, in Paquetá.

How to get

The best way to get to Copacabana is the subway. Special tickets are on sale only at Estação Carioca, from 10am to 9pm. Each person can purchase only 10 tickets.

According to MetrôRio, 158,000 tickets were offered for sale and almost 90,000 have already been sold. The time slot from 21:00 to 22:00 has been the most sought after, for this time slot, one-way tickets have already sold out.

On the 31st, sales will close at 7 pm and boarding can only be done with the special card. On the way back home, boarding will not have a fixed time, from midnight to 5 am on January 1, 2023.

Interdictions and blockages

On the 31st, the Copacabana waterfront begins to be closed from 7:00 am, with the closure of Avenida Atlântica. At 4 pm, the lane next to the buildings will be closed. From 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm, only buses and taxis will be allowed to circulate, with a total blockade from 10:00 pm.

Roads will be cleared from 5:00 am on Sunday morning. As of 6 pm yesterday, parking on the seafront in Copacabana, Ipanema and Botafogo is not allowed. There will be interdictions and traffic changes in Flamengo, Ilha do Governador, Madureira, Penha, Ramos, Guaratiba, Sepetiba and Barra da Tijuca.

Safety

The Military Police will have a staff of 2,662 police officers. For security, drones will be used and there will be blocking points with metal detectors in strategic streets of Copacabana. 30 towers with light cannons will also be used on the strip of sand and close to the water surface.

Patrolling on the sands will be on an ATV. In the state of Rio, 22,414 police officers and 3,546 vehicles will provide security. The Municipal Guard will deploy 1,517 agents in urban and traffic planning actions.

identification wristbands

The Municipal Guard will distribute identification bracelets to children at police checkpoints in Copacabana. They are waterproof and colorful and carry the child’s name and the contact number of the person in charge, in order to locate the parents in case they lose their children on the beach during the New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters

About 500 firefighters will work in the main areas of public concentration in the state of Rio. What’s new is the use of two aeromedical helicopters and two rescue helicopters operating during New Year’s Eve, one of them exclusively patrolling the Copacabana beachfront during the night. More than 50 vehicles, drones, rescue and combat vehicles will also be used.

isolated showers

According to Alerta Rio, the forecast for the last day of 2022 in Rio is for cloudy to partly cloudy weather with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, with the same forecast for the first day of 2023.

Medical care

The Copacabana party will have four medical stations from 5:30 pm on the 31st to 5:00 am on the 1st of January. The posts will be along Avenida Atlântica, at the height of Princesa Isabel, República do Peru and Bolívar streets, and Praça do Lido, which will have 144 health professionals and 30 advanced ambulances with a mobile ICU.

