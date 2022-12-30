Pelé boosted soccer’s growth with a visit to the USA

Despite all the success on the soccer field, few headlines produced by Pelé have had as much impact as the announcement he made in 1975, when he came out of retirement to sign a contract with a little-known club in the United States, the New York Cosmos.

Soccer in the United States was still largely unknown, with the then-newborn semi-professional league still populated by odd teams made up of Latin American janitors, college students and European construction workers.

Pelé’s arrival in New York changed that, bringing fans, visibility and glamor to an ephemeral period when soccer – not the American version of soccer – became the city’s hottest attraction.

“Pelé raised soccer to levels never before achieved in America and only Pelé, with his status, unrivaled talent and beloved charisma, could have accomplished such a mission,” said former US President Jimmy Carter. “The United States is deeply grateful.”

Pelé arrived at Santos in 1956 and spent his entire career with the team until he retired in 1974. But, with financial problems in sight, the idea of ​​receiving a high salary for a return to the sport was very attractive.

The flirtation, which began in 1971, turned serious in 1975, but Pelé hesitated, afraid that his compatriots would consider him a mercenary.

He was eventually convinced to sign a multimillion-dollar agreement in June 1975, aided by then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who wrote a letter to the Brazilian government emphasizing the importance of his presence for bilateral relations.

The move was an instant success, with hundreds of journalists and photographers literally scrambling to see Pelé at his unveiling ceremony at Manhattan’s famous 21 Club.

Adaptation

It took the 35-year-old a while to adapt, but when he did, the Cosmos were a force to be reckoned with.

The team made the league playoffs in 1976 and then won the championship the following year, with Pelé making the championship selection both years.

His arrival saw crowds swell and advertisers betting on the club. The owners, from Warner Communications, watched with glee as famous fans like Robert Redford, Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol began following the Cosmos, sometimes at the stadium and often at Studio 54, the nightclub where New York’s chic people hang out. gathered.

Pelé’s success led the Cosmos to sign other big names, including Italy‘s Giorgio Chinaglia, West German captain Frank Beckenbauer and fellow Brazilian Carlos Alberto, who captained the Brazilian national team at the 1970 World Cup.

Other clubs were also forced to invest to keep up. All-time greats such as George Best, Johan Cruyff, Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore and Gerd Müller were among those who passed through the league where money seemed to be no object.

However, after Pelé retired in 1977 interest began to wane. The league expanded too quickly, paid wages it could not sustain, and crowds and sponsorships dropped. The last full season was in 1984.

However, Pelé never regretted his move. When the United States was chosen to host what turned out to be a hugely successful World Cup in 1994, he felt he had accomplished his mission, he said.

