PRF estimates that 47 thousand people should come to Brasília by road

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) estimates that 47,000 people should travel in the coming days by bus, minibus and van to Brasília to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The estimate was given today (30) during a press conference.

According to the PRF, the calculation is that 814 caravans will travel along Brazilian highways to reach Brasília for Lula’s inauguration, which will take place this Sunday (1st). The different vehicles should start arriving from tomorrow (31).

During the interview, the corporation informed that, until now, no roadblocks or opposition demonstrations have been registered. If this happens, the PRF will act “energistically” to prevent episodes of violence.

“Let’s mitigate [reduzir] to the maximum the possibility of occurrence of manifestation along the highways. But if there is any manifestation or road ban, we have a dedicated shock force close to these places and we will act energetically to clear the lanes. Our constitutional function is to guarantee free movement on the roads. We will ensure that everyone arrives safely for the inauguration”, said Marco Antônio Territo de Barros, deputy general director of the PRF.

Oversight

Two buses with supporters of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, were approached by the PRF in recent days: one in Santa Catarina and the other in Rio Grande do Sul.

The PRF reported that the vehicles were inspected thoroughly. A register was also made with the names of all passengers. This measure will be carried out with vehicles destined for Brasília. The vehicles will be inspected and their occupants registered so that they can be held responsible in the event of any illicit occurrence.

According to the corporation, in the last 10 days, 37 weapons were seized during police operations carried out on highways across the country.

To accompany the inauguration ceremony and party in Brazilia, the PRF highlighted a staff of 1,050 civil servants, who will work in the Federal District and its surroundings. In addition, the work will be coordinated with road police officers who operate in the rest of the country. This work will be done until January 4th so that the return of the public is also done safely.

Escort

The Federal Highway Police will be responsible for escorting authorities and heads of state who will be in Brasília for the inauguration. The expectation is that the ceremony will be accompanied by 51 heads of state.

In all, the PRF will carry out 400 escorts. This Friday alone, the corporation should carry out 15 of these escorts: two of them, to receive representatives from Angola and Cuba, were carried out this morning.